Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) were down 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.97. Approximately 8,637,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 40,626,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Plug Power from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.49.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Plug Power

Plug Power Stock Down 3.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $120.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.92 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 181.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Plug Power

In related news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 639,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,304.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $36,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plug Power

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.