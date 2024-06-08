Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POWI. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 369.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 374.6% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $392,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,043. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $392,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,043. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $733,115.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,266.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,465 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on POWI shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

View Our Latest Report on POWI

Power Integrations Trading Down 1.3 %

POWI stock opened at $74.57 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.98 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.