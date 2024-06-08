Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $90.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from an under perform rating to a market perform rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.40.

Power Integrations Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $74.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.18. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.87.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.98 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $672,309.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,883,766.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Power Integrations news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $733,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,266.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $672,309.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,883,766.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,682 shares of company stock worth $3,339,465. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,528,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,119,000 after purchasing an additional 105,034 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,556,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,073,000 after buying an additional 154,032 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,275,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,679,000 after buying an additional 123,988 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Power Integrations by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,316,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,227,000 after buying an additional 80,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 793,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

