Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Down 4.8%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.11 and last traded at $42.11. 50,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 232,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $75.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Praxis Precision Medicines Trading Down 7.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.83). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 101.99% and a negative net margin of 5,711.85%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 409.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 60,342 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 44,585.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 82,929 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

Further Reading

