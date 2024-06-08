Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 114,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 81,215 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 279,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,137,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.25 and a 52-week high of $75.31.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.12). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

