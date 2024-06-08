Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 114,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 81,215 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 279,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,137,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance
Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.25 and a 52-week high of $75.31.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.25.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
