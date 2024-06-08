Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Director Martin Tuchman Acquires 1,022 Shares

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) Director Martin Tuchman bought 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.25 per share, for a total transaction of $30,915.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,893.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Martin Tuchman bought 1,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.25 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Martin Tuchman bought 1,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.55 per share, for a total transaction of $30,550.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Martin Tuchman bought 1,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Martin Tuchman acquired 1,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,950.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Martin Tuchman acquired 2,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $58,860.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Martin Tuchman acquired 5,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $148,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Martin Tuchman acquired 3,168 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,008.32.

Shares of BPRN opened at $29.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.08. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.37 and a 1 year high of $38.19.

Princeton Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Princeton Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Princeton Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 301,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $2,025,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

