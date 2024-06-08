Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 106,825 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 277.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,825 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 142,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Exelon by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,096,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,177,000 after acquiring an additional 328,785 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Exelon by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 32,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 415,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,931,000 after buying an additional 112,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average of $36.70. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $43.53.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.09.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

