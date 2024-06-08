Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $5.94 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,056,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,506 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 990.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,204,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,349,000 after buying an additional 2,002,475 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,147,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,343,000 after buying an additional 420,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 853,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,709,000 after acquiring an additional 296,654 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

LHX stock opened at $221.86 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $226.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.50 and its 200-day moving average is $209.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.80.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Swanson acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,845 shares of company stock valued at $26,577,524. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

