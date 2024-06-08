Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $6.13 Million Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 137.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 24,593 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Hess were worth $6,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hess in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.83.

HES opened at $147.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.16. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $129.12 and a 1 year high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.80%.

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

