Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $7.19 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 284.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,434 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 36,645 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26,599 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,280,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,009,000 after acquiring an additional 325,320 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 795,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after purchasing an additional 94,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $40.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.87. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.45%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

