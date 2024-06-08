Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,450 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $151.79 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $157.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.71.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 99.36%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

