Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 299.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,787 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,335 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,931,795 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $682,511,000 after acquiring an additional 161,202 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ross Stores by 19.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,121,854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $465,563,000 after buying an additional 673,670 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $523,185,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,677,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $415,339,000 after acquiring an additional 68,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,488 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $251,821,000 after acquiring an additional 95,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.58.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,567,164.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,711 shares in the company, valued at $9,155,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,526,384. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST opened at $144.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.59 and a 52 week high of $151.12. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

