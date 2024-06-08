Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 20,007 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 155.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,007 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,593,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,267,000 after buying an additional 623,974 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,826.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,731,000 after buying an additional 486,098 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 19,918.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,641,000 after buying an additional 473,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,192,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,175,000 after buying an additional 355,489 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRV opened at $213.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

