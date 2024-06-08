Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 745.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,331 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 87,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 40,670 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $54.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $65.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.5475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

