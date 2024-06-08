Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1,558.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 94,147 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 4,294.8% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 142,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 139,453 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Realty Income by 7.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 235,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,767,000 after buying an additional 15,718 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 100.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 226,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Down 1.7 %

O opened at $53.32 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on O shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

