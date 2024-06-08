Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.80 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.36. Quanex Building Products has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $39.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

In other news, SVP Paul Cornett sold 3,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $115,574.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,983.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

