Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13, Zacks reports. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

Quanex Building Products Stock Up 4.0 %

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. Quanex Building Products has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Paul Cornett sold 3,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $115,574.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,983.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Featured Stories

