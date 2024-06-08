Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Lowers Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 81.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,400 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at $35,491,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 383.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 513,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 407,518 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,017,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. increased its position in Wabash National by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 303,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 133,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Wabash National by 99.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 264,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 131,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNC opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Wabash National Co. has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $30.07. The stock has a market cap of $921.11 million, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.06). Wabash National had a return on equity of 37.84% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $515.28 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 7.69%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

