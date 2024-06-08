QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 451,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,268,000 after buying an additional 127,800 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter worth about $10,698,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 461,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QDEL shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of QDEL opened at $41.67 on Friday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $89.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.13.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.33 million. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 61.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

