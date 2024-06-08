Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $0.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $285.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95. Qurate Retail has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

About Qurate Retail

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.