Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 153,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,861 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $47.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.77. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average of $28.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 1,199.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $214,642.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,259.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

