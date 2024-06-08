Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $3.32 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,631,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $108,747,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $360,430,000 after buying an additional 237,752 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Nucor by 7.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,262,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,794,000 after buying an additional 159,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Nucor by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,175,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,851,000 after buying an additional 149,589 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $3,772,655.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,651 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,648. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.75.

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE stock opened at $160.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.44. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

