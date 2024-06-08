Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $3.94 Million Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MarketAxess by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,462,000 after acquiring an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,367,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,506,000 after purchasing an additional 101,829 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,122,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 385.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 545,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,554,000 after buying an additional 433,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in MarketAxess by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 540,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,564,000 after buying an additional 23,070 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America started coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.73.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $198.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.49. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.01 and a fifty-two week high of $297.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.04.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.47%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.