Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $3.71 Million in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 739,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 42.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,675,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342,386 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,874,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in ImmunityBio by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 162,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 108,431 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 92,991 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ImmunityBio from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of IBRX stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $10.53.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

