Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,675 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get F5 alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of F5 by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,141 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,091,000 after acquiring an additional 31,181 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in F5 by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 61,801 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 268,450.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of F5 by 133.9% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,948 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $92,704,000 after buying an additional 49,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total value of $94,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.85, for a total transaction of $273,832.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,002,118.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total transaction of $94,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,260. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Down 0.1 %

F5 stock opened at $165.57 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.16 and a 52 week high of $199.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (down from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

View Our Latest Report on FFIV

About F5

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.