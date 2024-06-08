Rami Rahim Sells 5,555 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $197,146.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 970,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,428,813.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $195,369.35.

On Friday, May 3rd, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $193,647.30.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $193,480.65.

On Friday, April 5th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $205,868.30.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $205,757.20.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 46,266 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,821,292 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,172,000 after purchasing an additional 54,735 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2,096.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 452,455 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,212,000 after purchasing an additional 431,855 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 178,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,254,000 after buying an additional 29,905 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

