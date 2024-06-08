Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $932,571,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,098,661,000 after purchasing an additional 669,517 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 76,169.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 591,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,148,000 after purchasing an additional 590,314 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 365,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,410,000 after purchasing an additional 195,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 552.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 219,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,136,000 after purchasing an additional 186,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,612 shares of company stock valued at $54,346,970 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $989.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $1,002.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $949.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $927.00. The company has a market cap of $110.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $684.80 and a one year high of $1,016.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

