Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at JMP Securities

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Free Report) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rent the Runway presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RENT

Rent the Runway Stock Down 13.4 %

RENT stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.99. Rent the Runway has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($6.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($6.56) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Rent the Runway will post -20.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rent the Runway

In other Rent the Runway news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $56,488.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 16,979 shares of company stock valued at $150,993 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rent the Runway

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the fourth quarter worth about $1,568,000. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 545,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 411,000 shares in the last quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Rent the Runway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.