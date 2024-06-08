Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at JMP Securities

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Free Report) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rent the Runway presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.38.
Rent the Runway Stock Down 13.4 %
Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($6.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($6.56) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Rent the Runway will post -20.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Rent the Runway
In other Rent the Runway news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $56,488.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 16,979 shares of company stock valued at $150,993 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Rent the Runway
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the fourth quarter worth about $1,568,000. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 545,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 411,000 shares in the last quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Rent the Runway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.
Rent the Runway Company Profile
Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.
