Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Position Boosted by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 330.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,443 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3,014.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $186.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.23 and a 1 year high of $196.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.14.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

