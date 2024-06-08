REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $28.59 and last traded at $27.97, with a volume of 44123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on REVG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on REV Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

REV Group Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.69.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. REV Group had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $579.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in REV Group by 56.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,502 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in REV Group by 161.8% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 947,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,940,000 after acquiring an additional 585,841 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in REV Group in the first quarter valued at $8,240,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in REV Group by 1,020.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 382,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 348,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in REV Group in the first quarter valued at $6,293,000.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Featured Stories

