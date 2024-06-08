Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 5,992,441 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 41,212,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on RIVN. Piper Sandler upgraded Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,277,304,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,539,602 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $761,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,357 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 714.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,301,005 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $277,046,000 after buying an additional 22,194,018 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,695,576 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $235,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $69,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937,605 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Stories

