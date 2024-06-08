Robert N. Duelks Sells 3,473 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $198.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.97. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.47 and a 52 week high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.61%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

(Get Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

