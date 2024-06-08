Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.95

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.95 and last traded at $22.72, with a volume of 6513804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.57.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised Robinhood Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.87 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.98.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $5,257,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $5,257,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $97,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,002,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,637,153.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,539,351 shares of company stock valued at $28,861,419. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,261,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,732,000 after buying an additional 2,459,702 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,936,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,325 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,205,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,012 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,297,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,986 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $84,165,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

