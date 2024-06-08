Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Stake Cut by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors reduced its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 12,786 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 912 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 2,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $39.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.06. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.3658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

