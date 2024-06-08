Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Down 4.3%

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.82 and last traded at $49.28. 81,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 611,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Root from $11.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Root from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Root from $15.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Root in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Root Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.64.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $2.09. The company had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. Root had a negative net margin of 17.61% and a negative return on equity of 62.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 263.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.88) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Root, Inc. will post -6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Meyer Malka sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $805,714.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,422.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Root by 218,250.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Root during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Root in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the third quarter valued at about $2,795,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Root by 229,380.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

