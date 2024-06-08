Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 194,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,149,000 after purchasing an additional 106,203 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,672.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 17,782 shares during the period. Finally, Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RCL opened at $154.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.56. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $156.93.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.81.

In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total transaction of $7,258,718.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,695 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,460.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,300 shares of company stock valued at $19,037,832. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

