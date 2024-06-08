Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 12,097 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $10,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter worth $2,654,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 45.1% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in International Paper by 9.7% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter worth $1,164,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IP. Argus lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $26,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,479 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,453.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $139,332. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Paper has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.27 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.32.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

