Rural Funds Group Declares Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:RFF)

Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, June 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.10, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

About Rural Funds Group

Rural Funds Group is an agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX under the code RFF. RFF owns a diversified portfolio of Australian agricultural assets which are leased predominantly to corporate agricultural operators. RFF targets distribution growth of 4% per annum by owning and improving farms that are leased to good counterparties.

