Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,880 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 86.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

Ryanair stock opened at $121.57 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $87.18 and a 52 week high of $150.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

