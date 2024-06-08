Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 25th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sagimet Biosciences from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Sagimet Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of Sagimet Biosciences stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.79. Sagimet Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $20.71.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.18. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sagimet Biosciences will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sagimet Biosciences news, CEO David Happel purchased 12,100 shares of Sagimet Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $63,767.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMT. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sagimet Biosciences by 312.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 8,612 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

