Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $445.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $618.00 to $541.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Saia from $645.00 to $484.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $492.83.

Saia Stock Performance

Saia stock opened at $445.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saia has a 12-month low of $292.66 and a 12-month high of $628.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $466.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $482.15.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Saia will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $366,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Saia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Saia by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,281,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 15.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Saia by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Stories

