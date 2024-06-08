Scot Frazier Rogers Sells 3,315 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $558,444.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,790.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
F5 Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of FFIV opened at $165.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.92 and a 200-day moving average of $179.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.16 and a twelve month high of $199.49.
F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of F5 by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,912 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in F5 by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in F5 by 0.6% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,531 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 15.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 518 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
