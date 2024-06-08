SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.050-0.110 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $325.0 million-$335.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $330.1 million. SecureWorks also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.000-0.020 EPS.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SecureWorks

SecureWorks Trading Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $6.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41. SecureWorks has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $8.20.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 25.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $85.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SecureWorks

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 13,798 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $82,650.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 610,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,572.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.