Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2,195.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 257,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,594,000 after acquiring an additional 246,063 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 114,533.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 479.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $94.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.06 and a 12-month high of $109.58.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.55). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SIGI. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.17.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

See Also

