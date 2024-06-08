Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,938 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of Sigma Lithium worth $8,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sigma Lithium by 54.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in Sigma Lithium by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGML opened at $14.25 on Friday. Sigma Lithium Co. has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.52.

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SGML shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Sigma Lithium Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

