SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ SGMA opened at $4.98 on Friday. SigmaTron International has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $7.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.28.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.92 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.96%.
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
