Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Silgan by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after buying an additional 79,551 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 157,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 85,977 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 12.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silgan

In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $195,809.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at $216,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $1,412,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,104,021.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,651 shares of company stock worth $2,804,226. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Silgan Stock Performance

NYSE SLGN opened at $45.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $49.72.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Silgan’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Silgan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

