Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

SCGLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Société Générale Société anonyme Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $5.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.30. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.66%.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

