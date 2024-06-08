Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America raised Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

In other news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 67,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $3,955,886.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,067,845.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 15,000 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,173,664.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 67,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $3,955,886.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,067,845.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,355 shares of company stock worth $7,521,404. 40.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 35,366.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

SAH stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.09. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.92. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.71.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 1.21%. Sonic Automotive’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

