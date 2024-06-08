Southern Community Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:SCBS) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Southern Community Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:SCBS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Southern Community Bancshares Price Performance
Southern Community Bancshares stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. Southern Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.66.
