Southern Community Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:SCBS) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Southern Community Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:SCBS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Southern Community Bancshares Price Performance

Southern Community Bancshares stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. Southern Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.66.

About Southern Community Bancshares

Southern Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in northern Alabama. It accepts checking, saving, money market, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, Christmas club, and kids club savings accounts.

